NOAA: Backup for key tsunami warning system online after days-long outage

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A “permanent cloud-based backup” is now online for a critical tsunami warning system that had been down for several days, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday.
NOAA said the buoy data from the Deep-ocean Assessment and Reporting of Tsunamis — also known as DART — system is now being processed and is available to forecasters.
Officials said they expedited the backup’s completion and data came back online Wednesday afternoon.
It is a full system with all the same features, NOAA added.
The outage started March 9 when servers at NOAA’s headquarters were knocked offline after a water pipe burst at its Maryland headquarters, causing widespread flooding.
DART data wasn’t available until six days later, when crews were able to create a workaround.
The DART system uses buoys and devices to measure earthquakes and sea levels worldwide in real time.
