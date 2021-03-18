NOAA: Backup for key tsunami warning system online after days-long outage

NOAA: Backup for key tsunami warning system online after days-long outage
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says a key system had been down for days. (Source: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff | March 18, 2021 at 5:40 AM HST - Updated March 18 at 10:26 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A “permanent cloud-based backup” is now online for a critical tsunami warning system that had been down for several days, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday.

NOAA said the buoy data from the Deep-ocean Assessment and Reporting of Tsunamis — also known as DART — system is now being processed and is available to forecasters.

Officials said they expedited the backup’s completion and data came back online Wednesday afternoon.

It is a full system with all the same features, NOAA added.

[READ MORE: Watchdog blames NOAA for lack of transparency on tsunami tracking system outage]

The outage started March 9 when servers at NOAA’s headquarters were knocked offline after a water pipe burst at its Maryland headquarters, causing widespread flooding.

DART data wasn’t available until six days later, when crews were able to create a workaround.

The DART system uses buoys and devices to measure earthquakes and sea levels worldwide in real time.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.