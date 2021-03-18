88 new COVID cases reported; state passes 500,000 mark for vaccine shots administered

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 88 new COVID infections on Thursday as the state also officially surpassed the 500,000-mark for number of vaccine doses administered.
The new cases push the statewide total for infections since the pandemic began to 28,509.
Of the new cases, 39 were on Oahu, 41 on Maui, and seven on the Big Island. There was also one resident diagnosed out-of-state.
In the last 14 days, there have been 781 cases reported in the islands.
Meanwhile, as of Thursday, the state had administered 504,891 vaccine doses. At least 21% of the state’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 22,419 total cases
- 1,661 required hospitalization
- 402 cases in the last 14 days
- 359 deaths
- 2,354 total cases
- 105 required hospitalization
- 102 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 2,527 total cases
- 155 required hospitalization
- 271 cases in the last 14 days
- 35 deaths
- 109 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 1 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 30 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 3 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 186 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 2 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 884 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
This story may be updated.
