As more students move to in-person learning, officials say there isn’t enough space

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As public schools across the state plan to welcome more students on campus beginning next week, school officials say there is not enough space to bring all students back.
When it comes to welcoming back all 760 students enrolled at Kanoelani Elementary School in Waipio, Principal Stacie Kunihisa says the cafeteria is the biggest roadblock.
Restricted by distance rules to a 70-student capacity, Kunihisa said it would take 10 lunch periods to feed everyone.
She said classroom eating is not an option because adult staff needed to monitor the kids were let go when students began distance learning.
“Now to rehire people we have to find them, fingerprint them, which takes about a month. And then get them back on board in order to let students eat in the classroom,” said Kunihisa.
Although restrictions in the cafeteria are a set back, the principal said Kanoelani Elementary is well prepared in other aspects.
Kunihisa said the school has plenty of cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment.
“We have gowns and facemasks and booties,” she said.
The school also has enough air circulation as certified by experts, with windows on older buildings and even air conditioning in the library, being reimbursed by HiEMA.
Ventilation in schools is especially a huge deal as hundreds of classrooms across the state have not been certified.
But, besides these positives, the biggest issue in welcoming back students remains social distancing. The principal said even the three-foot rule with masks on isn’t good enough for crowded schools like Kanoelani.
“We had to pretty much cram every nook and cranny of this campus,” said Kunihisa.
In one of the school’s classrooms, three desks could be added to their library section, but double desks in their second grade classroom would have to be replaced by single tables to make room for the whole class.
“There’s 22 students enrolled in this class, so it would be a huge struggle to get everybody here every day until we figure it out for next year to switch out all the furniture across campus,” said Kunihisa
Kanoelani is on track to invite all kindergarten and first graders back in two weeks. This will raise the number of children on campus from 300 to 400 students, with upper grade teachers volunteering to help with the youngest students.
Kunihisa said the plan is to get everyone back in the fall.
