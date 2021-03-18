A local organization of Realtors donates tech supplies to Hawaii schools

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local organization of Realtors has donated a bunch of new tech supplies to local schools in a new initiative to help Hawaii students and teachers.
The Honolulu Board of Realtors launched their “Tech for Teachers Program” to provide new technologies to schools on Oahu and Molokai.
Teachers at Momilani and Mililiani Mauka elementary schools were among the hundreds of educators who were surprised with new monitors, iPads, ethernet cords and other tech supplies.
Over the past few weeks, the organization has been dropping off the tech at schools, surprising many teachers.
“The teachers will be better able to teach and better be able to help the families, which I think is the most important” said Krissy Barrett, a tech coordinator at Mililani Mauka Elementary. “These are things that they probably wouldn’t be able to get otherwise.”
The Honolulu Board of Realtors’ was able to raise $47,000 in two weeks and will be distributing new tech to 63 schools and 217 educators.
