January may be named ‘Kalaupapa Month’ to commemorate the history of the colony

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A state House Committee considered a measure Wednesday that would make January “Kalaupapa Month.”
Members of the community with deep connections to the Molokai colony testified that it is important honor and recognize the history of Kalaupapa.
The colony on Molokai was home to patients with Hansen’s disease, who were forced to leave their families and relocate there.
Some 155 years since the first patients were forced into isolation, less than a dozen patients remain.
“The goal is really intended to highlight the positive potential and strength of the residents of Kalaupapa,” said Joseph Lapilio, executive director of Ka Ohana O Kalaupapa.
“We had a very robust number of residents participating. Now as you know, Uncle Boogie passed away several weeks ago. We now have 11 remaining residents at Kalauapapa.”
Advocates for the measure said they hope naming January in honor of Kalaupapa would increase public education and awareness of the area.
The committee also considered adding two other holidays: Nov. 28 as “La Kuokoa Day,” also known as Hawaiian Independence Day, and June 19 as “Juneteenth Day,” which marks the emancipation of slaves.
