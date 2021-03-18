Iolani Palace asks lawmakers for financial help to keep the lights on

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu is slowly beginning to see more visitors and restrictions are starting to ease, but Iolani Palace is still struggling to cover its bills.
Paula Akana, executive director of the Friends of Iolani Palace, said that Hawaii’s royal residence is losing up to $80,000 each month.
“We have been struggling,” Akana said.
“We had to let go half of our staff and our salary staff all took substantial pay cuts. We actually lost two of our staff to the mainland because they couldn’t continue on with the pay cuts.”
Akana pleaded with lawmakers Wednesday to provide more funding.
A bill is being heard by the House Committee on Culture, Arts and International Affairs. If the bill is passed, Iolani Palace would receive $750,000 from tax revenues.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.