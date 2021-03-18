HPD arrests woman accused of driving stolen vehicle at police officers

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police arrested a woman accused of driving a stolen vehicle toward two police officers on Wednesday.
The incident happened around 10:20 a.m. in Wahiawa.
HPD said the officers managed to get out of the way, but three police cars ended up getting hit.
Officers later arrested 41-year-old Candice Williams at the intersection of Kamananui Road and Wilikina Drive.
She was taken into custody on suspicion of two counts of first-degree attempted murder on a law enforcement officer as well as theft, drugs and property damage charges.
Williams has not been charged yet but remains in custody.
This story may be updated.
