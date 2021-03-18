Got an unwanted musical instrument? Here’s how to donate it to a child who needs one.

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you have a musical instrument at home that’s just gathering dust, don’t let it go to waste.
Ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro wants young people to experience the joy of making music by putting an instrument in their hands.
“I believe in music in education. I think music is not just the universal language but it’s the language of the universe,” he said.
“During this time when we feel so disconnected with everything I think we need music to bring us all back together.”
On Saturday, Shimabukuro and Leo Daquioag, of the Music for Life Foundation, will hold a donation drive to collect new or gently used musical instruments
“We will accept stringed instruments, band instruments, any type of orchestral instruments. We’ll also accept musical equipment too,” Daquioag said.
Once a year, the non-profit holds the drive. Instruments people no longer want go to schools that need them ― and to youngsters who are eager to play but don’t have the tools.
“They see videos on YouTube and all these other people playing, and they have the time to sit down and be inspired. So let’s give them the tools to express themselves,” Shimabukuro said.
Music For Life Foundation has collected hundreds of used instruments over the years that have opened the world of music to scores of kids.
“We’re here to provide opportunity and access for people to play musical instruments,” Daquioag said.
Saturday’s drive-thru donation will be from 9 a.m. to noon at Ala Wai Elementary School. You won’t even have to get out of your car.
“We’ll have our volunteers take the instruments from you, provide you with a donation receipt, and then send you off,” Daquioag said.
Gifts are tax deductible. Remember, the musical instrument you donate may wind up in the hands of Hawaii’s next great musician.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.