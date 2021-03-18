Georgia sheriff’s spokesman appeared to promote racist shirt

1st "bad day" & now it has been unearthed the deputy commented about shirts saying "Covid 19 IMPORTED VIRUS FROM CHY-NA."



Many tell me these comments remind them of SF's DA saying the suspect who killed the 84-year old Thai man was having a "temper tantrum" before the crime. https://t.co/rJIuqrDYMD pic.twitter.com/0YZs9V0iC9