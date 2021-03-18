Forecast: More windward showers riding in on the breezy trades

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some bands of clouds and showers will ride into windward and mountain areas on the breezy trade winds. The winds will likely carry some of those showers to leeward areas as well. The breezy trades will back off very slightly for Thursday and turn more easterly, but will increase again over the weekend, with the strongest winds for Kauai and Oahu.
A cold front is forecast to start moving in from the northwest and will push the tradewind-generating high pressure area to the east, causing winds to weaken and turn more from the southeast. Forecast models are currently showing the front bringing more showers over the state around Monday and Tuesday, whether or not the front reaches the islands. The long-range forecasts haven’t been consistent, but we should know more as that time gets closer.
In surf, the high surf advisory has been extended for east-facing shores due to the increasing trade winds and a lingering north swell. A small to moderate northwest swell will hold through the end of the week below advisory levels, with small surf for south shores. A small craft advisory has also been extended through Thursday for all coastal waters.
