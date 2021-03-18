Flames engulf an unattended house on the Big Island

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire broke out in a single-story house on the Big Island Wednesday at around 10 a.m.
The unattended structure was located on 18th Ave. in Keaau.
Hawaii County firefighters arrived on scene at 10:14 a.m. and were able to put out the fire by 10:30 a.m.
Officials said that upon arrival the wooden residence was fully engulfed in flames and the roof had collapsed.
Because there were no fire hydrants in the immediate area, firefighters used attack lines and water shuttle operations to extinguish the fire.
The single story home was approximately 1,200 sq. ft.
Hawaii County Fire Department personnel were able to prevent fire spread to surrounding areas. Hawaii County Police were also at scene.
Officials said the cost of damages is $150,000.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This story will be updated.
