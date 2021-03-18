In exception to rule, judge orders suspect in ‘sex assault spree’ to jail

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A serial sex assault suspect is behind bars after a judge made an exception to keep him from being released yet again.
Prosecutors say Randy Jacob, 37, went on a “sexual assault spree” over the last two weeks.
On Tuesday afternoon, city Prosecutor Steve Alm sent out a news release warning the public about Jacob because each time he was arrested for sex assault, judges would release him citing COVID rules.
The latest allegations stem from an assault of one of Alm’s own deputy prosecutors, who said Jacob allegedly put his hands down her clothes Tuesday.
Jacob was chased, but got away.
Shortly after the news release was issued, Jacob was arrested again.
And on Wednesday, a judge deemed him a “textbook example of an exception to Supreme Court order” on COVID. He is being held with a $500 bail until his next hearing.
The order was discussed at the Honolulu Police Commission on Wednesday.
Police Chief Susan Ballard joined Alm in expressing frustration with it.
“Once they go to court then they’re released from there,” Ballard said. “Pretty much it’s been a blanket on anybody and anybody who is arrested for a petty misdemeanor or misdemeanor.
She added, “Other than domestic violence, they’re automatically released.”
Jacob is accused of committing at least six of these type of crimes in the past two weeks.
Also at the commission meeting, Ballard was asked about the federal investigation into her department’s questionable spending of CARES Act money. Several Hawaii News Now investigative reports revealed that HPD purchased more than 100 vehicles, including 40 ATVs, dozens of UTVs and large pick-up trucks, using federal COVID relief money.
The U.S. Treasury Department has requested documents from the city on the purchases.
Some of those vehicles have been parked or stored for weeks. Some appear to be unused.
Ballard acknowledged the federal investigation for commissioners. “We’ve given them the documentation. We’re very confident that the documentation that we have and the justification that we have for the purchasing of these items are COVID-related,” she said.
