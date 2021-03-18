Embattled Maui police chief announces his retirement

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After 35 years with the Maui Police Department, Police Chief Tivoli Faaumu announced he will be retiring on May 1.
Faaumu has served as Maui’s police chief for six and a half years.
The 61-year-old police chief said that his decision to retire has nothing to do with his hit-and-run incident in November at the Kaahumanu Shopping Center.
Cameras at the scene caught Faaumu reversing into a parked motorcycle and then driving away. An investigation to this case is still ongoing.
Faaumu said he planned to retire in 2020 but stayed on at the request of Maui Mayor Mike Victorino.
”He planned to retire last year before COVID-19 struck, but he agreed to stay on for a year to help us with the pandemic. That showed his continued commitment to public service and the men and women who serve with him in law enforcement,” said Victorino.
