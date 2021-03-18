06. COVID-19 Vaccine with Dr. Kathleen Kozak

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - HI Now’s Kainoa Carlson “connects the dots” on the topic of “COVID-19 Vaccines” with Dr. Kathleen Kozak. Dr. Kozak explains how COVID-19 vaccines work, its safety, how it provides protection, and provides resources for latest vaccination information. As UHA’s Medical Director and a member of their Physician Advisory Council, Dr. Kozak works closely with UHA providers and in-house registered nurse care specialists to ensure members have access to quality health care services.