Barricade situation in Waikiki ends with man taken into custody

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A barricade situation in Waikiki on Thursday morning snarled traffic in the area and triggered a significant police response.
The incident started about 10 a.m.
Police shut down three lanes on McCully Street heading into Waikiki between Ala Wai Boulevard and Kalakaua Avenue as they investigated.
A man was subsequently taken into custody.
Further details on his condition and the circumstances leading up to the barricade were not immediately released.
Roads were reopened in the area about 1 p.m.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.