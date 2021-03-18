Barricade situation in Waikiki ends with man taken into custody

A man was taken into custody Thursday following a barricade situation in Waikiki. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | March 18, 2021 at 1:05 PM HST - Updated March 18 at 1:06 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A barricade situation in Waikiki on Thursday morning snarled traffic in the area and triggered a significant police response.

The incident started about 10 a.m.

Police shut down three lanes on McCully Street heading into Waikiki between Ala Wai Boulevard and Kalakaua Avenue as they investigated.

A man was subsequently taken into custody.

Further details on his condition and the circumstances leading up to the barricade were not immediately released.

Roads were reopened in the area about 1 p.m.

This story will be updated.

