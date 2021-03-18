Amber Alert: 1-year-old girl still missing after stolen vehicle found in Georgia

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) - Authorities are searching for a missing 1-year-old girl who was inside a vehicle when it was stolen.
The vehicle has since been located, but Royalty Grisby is still missing, DeKalb County Police said.
The theft happened at about 2 a.m. Thursday when the driver was making a food delivery for Uber Eats in Stone Mountain, Ga.
Two suspects stole the 2010 Nissan Armada with Royalty inside. The girl is 2′8″, weighing 36 pounds.
She was last seen in a purple shirt with purple, white and pink socks.
If you see the child or have information on her whereabouts, call 911.
