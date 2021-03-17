UH-Hilo kicks off new fundraising campaign to support its athletics programs

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii at Hilo has launched a new fundraising campaign to help support its 12 sports programs.
The 2021 Vulcan Challenge kicks off Wednesday and runs through June 30.
The goal: Raise $200,000 to ensure UH Hilo athletics can meet its needs in the 2021-22 academic year.
“We have an exciting opportunity to help our student athletes and sports programs not only survive these tumultuous times, but come through even stronger,” said Athletic Director Patrick Guillen said.
“Our Vulcans put their own losses aside this past year, and came together as a team to support our community where they could. We have seen their strength and resilience in action and want to ensure the economic fallout of the pandemic does not derail their dreams.”
Donors can decide which program they want to support.
For more information on how to donate, go to the UH Foundation website.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.