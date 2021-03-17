HPD to hotel industry: Vigilance key to cracking down on prostitution, sex trafficking

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s police chief told tourism officials Tuesday that while crime declined when stay-at-home orders were in place during the pandemic, prostitution never dropped off. Instead, she said, it moved online.
“Now that everything is online, we don’t really see the prostitution out on the roads that we used to, because you can just go online and order somebody,” Police Chief Susan Ballard said, at a tourism safety conference.
She called on the hotel industry to do their part in reporting suspicious activity to authorities.
“This is where the hotel folks really gotta come into play here,” she said.
“Because when they check into these hotels, you can tell — if there’s an older gentleman with a bunch of young kids? Yeah, it could be a family, but you have that feeling. Just be aware and if you don’t know, or think there’s something funny going on, call HPD,” she said.
Meanwhile, Ballard said that some crimes decreased during the height of the pandemic, when the strongest restrictions were in place.
CrimeStoppers coordinator Chris Kim told Hawaii News Now in a previous interview that as more people were forced to stay home during the city-wide shut-down, residents were more vigilant of online crimes and scams.
“A lot of time people ask me, ‘Is crime going up?’ And I think just because of the pandemic, more people are at home now — they’re on their phones, they’re on their computer, they’re watching news more — so crime necessarily isn’t going up, I think just more people are aware,” Kim said. in an interview last month.
While crimes out in the public seemed to dip, violence behind closed doors was a concerning upward trend over the last year.
Advocates for domestic violence victims worried the pandemic led to more abuse cases between partners — a crime that isn’t always reported to police. Advocates reported a surge in victims seeking help escaping abusive relationships.
In December 2019, the Domestic Violence Action Center had 1,234 client contacts. In December 2020, that number jumped to 3,189.
