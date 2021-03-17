Oahu bars gear up for St. Patrick’s Day with COVID restrictions, safety protocols

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Bars on Oahu are preparing to celebrate a busy but much different St. Patrick’s Day. Many were just allowed to reopen under the recent modifications to Tier 3 of the city’s reopening strategy,
Jasmine Mancos owns Proof Social Club located near the Fort Street Mall in Chinatown. Mancos says this is the light at the end of the tunnel that she and her staff were hoping for.
“We have put a lot of work into reopening and making sure that we are in compliance with all of the new rules and that we are keeping customers and our staff safe and healthy,” Mancos said.
Like most bars and restaurants, she’s added plexiglass dividers and spaced out seating to keep people socially distant. She has also had to bring on extra staff.
“We will have a hostess and are treating this place essentially like a restaurant where people will be showed to their seat and reminded to wear their mask if they leave their table for the restroom or any other reason,” Mancos said.
Mancos said her bar will also have extra security to make sure that occupancy rules are being followed.
“We don’t want to be the fun police but we also need to keep people safe while they are here,” she added.
Proof Social Club operates 4 p.m. to midnight every day except Sunday and Monday.
