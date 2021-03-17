69 new COVID cases reported in Hawaii; no additional deaths

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There were 69 new COVID cases reported in the islands on Wednesday, pushing the statewide total since the pandemic began to 28,421.
Of the new cases, 38 were on Oahu, 23 on Maui, and four on the Big Island. Three residents were diagnosed out-of-state.
In the last 14 days, there have been 753 cases reported in the islands.
Meanwhile, as of Wednesday, the state had administered 494,257 vaccine doses.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 22,380 total cases
- 1,659 required hospitalization
- 399 cases in the last 14 days
- 359 deaths
- 2,347 total cases
- 105 required hospitalization
- 99 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 2,488 total cases
- 154 required hospitalization
- 250 cases in the last 14 days
- 35 deaths
- 109 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 1 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 28 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 187 total cases
- 3 required hospitalization
- 4 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 882 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.