Man accused in alleged ‘sexual assault spree’ released following high court order

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man accused in what prosecutors called a “sexual assault spree” is roaming free this week after being released, despite multiple charges.
Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm warned the public to be vigilant about 37-year-old Randy Jacob.
Prosecutors say he was first arrested on March 3. Since then, Jacob has been arrested and charged multiple times, often for fourth-degree sexual assault.
In four of the incidents reported, prosecutors say he allegedly groped women’s breasts and buttocks without their consent. The incidents happened in the Downtown area, between the Longs on Bishop Street and the Frank F. Fasi Municipal Building.
Jacob was also arrested and charged for harassment after allegedly grabbing a woman by the arm and attempting to pull her close to him, prosecutors say.
The prosecutor’s office said that after each arrest, Jacob appeared in court. Prosecutors wanted him to remain in custody or committed to a mental health treatment facility, but a recent order from the Hawaii Supreme Court allowed for him to be released by a District Court Judge due to the degree of the crimes.
“It is imperative that people like Jacob be held in custody or committed to mental health treatment, whichever is appropriate, in order to protect the public,” Alm said. “I am calling upon the Supreme Court to amend the order so innocent people are not re-victimized while their charges are pending.”
“In the meantime, law enforcement will be stepping up patrols, and people should exercise caution in the Downtown Honolulu area and be aware of their surroundings,” Alm added.
Jacob also faced a separate theft charge after allegedly stealing from a store on Fort Street Mall.
Officials did not provide a mug shot for the suspect. Additional details were limited.
