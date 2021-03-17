Hawaiian monk seal found dead on Oahu’s north shore

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaiian monk was found dead on March 5 at a beach near Camp Erdman on the North Shore of Oahu.
The three-year-old female monk seal RK40, also known as Hinakokea or Napua, was often seen on the stretch of coastline between Kaena Point and Mokuleia.
The monk seal was well-known amongst community members and volunteers with the Hawaii Marine Animal Response.
Officials said the cause of the seal’s death is currently unknown.
NOAA Fisheries will conduct a post-mortem examination and will provide updates as they become available.
Anyone with information on the circumstances surrounding the seal’s death should call the NOAA Office for Law Enforcement Hotline at (800) 853-1964.
Officials also ask the public to report all monk seal sightings, injuries and strandings to the NOAA Marine Wildlife Hotline at (888) 256-9840.
