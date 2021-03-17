Hawaii mothers urge the public to avoid driving under the influence on St. Patrick’s Day

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As festivities begin to ramp up for St. Patrick’s Day on Wednesday, Mothers Against Drunk Driving Hawaii reminded the public to avoid getting behind the wheel when under the influence of alcohol or other drugs.
MADD advised everyone to make plans for a safe ride home.
“After a year of experiencing the pandemic, we know that people may be looking for opportunities to celebrate – and that safety may not be top of mind,” said MADD National President Alex Otte.
Across the nation, statistics show that 280 people died in drunk driving crashes between 2015 and 2019 on St. Patrick’s Day. According to the National Highway Traffic, more than three out of five crashes involved a drunk driver on St. Patrick’s Day in 2019.
“Buzzed driving is drunk driving. Even if you’ve had just one drink, please designate a non-drinking driver, take public transportation or call a taxi or rideshare service,” said Otte, who suffered multiple life-threatening injuries she was struck by a drunk driver at age 13.
Aside from alcohol, MADD also reminded the public that it is illegal to drive while impaired by any substance, including marijuana.
“Contrary to what some people think, marijuana does not make you a better driver. In fact, it slows reaction time and the ability to make decisions, all of which are necessary to drive safely,” said Theresa Paulette, MADD Hawaii Victim Services specialist.
Over 600 individuals on Oahu have been arrested for impaired driving since January 1.
Honolulu Police Department also posted on their social media pages to remind the public that impaired driving is illegal. In HPD’s posts, officials urged everyone to be safe.
