Hanauma Bay will be closed due to a sewage pump failure

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve will be closed Wednesday after the city discovered a sewage pump failure.
Officials discovered the malfunctioning pump Tuesday evening.
The city said the nature preserve will remain closed until the pump is repaired.
The malfunctioning pump serves all of the nature preserve’s bathroom facilities.
The Department of Parks and Recreation apologized for the inconvenience to nature preserve visitors and will provide updates as they become available.
