Former public school teacher indicted for alleged sexual assault

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former public school music teacher has been indicted for sexual assault.
Nolan Santa Ana, 63, was arrested and charged with third-degree sexual assault for allegedly touching a female student in 2015.
Sources say the accuser was a pre-teen student at the time of the alleged crime.
Santa Ana has since been released on $10,000 bail.
The Department of Education confirmed Tuesday that Santa Ana retired two years ago from Highlands Intermediate School.
Additional details were unavailable.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.