Forecast: Strengthening trade winds bringing more passing showers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Passing showers are expected, especially for the windward and mauka areas, with strengthening trade winds through Thursday. The winds should keep the showers on the move, which will reduce the threat of flooding. It should be a bit drier by the weekend.
The trades could become quite windy on Friday into the weekend, and wind advisories may be posted, especially for gusty downslope areas of Maui County and the Big Island.
A front approaching from the northwest will push the tradewind-generating high pressure area out of the way, leading to lighter winds starting around Sunday night. It’s still a bit far out in the forecast, but expect the front to bring some wet weather to the islands again by late Monday into Tuesday.
The strong trade winds are keeping a small craft advisory posted for coastal waters around the smaller islands. There’s also a high surf advisory continuing for east-facing shores from a declining north-northeast swell, but returning trades will keep surf on the high side all week. A small north-northwest swell is possible Wednesday, while south shores will get a bit of a bump from a series of long-period southwest swells.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.