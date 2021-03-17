Forecast: Damp trade wind weather to linger through Friday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Cloud remnants of an old cold front will pass over the north and east slopes of Maui and the Big Island enhancing shower activity through Wednesday morning. A weak cold front will drift into the islands from the north on Thursday, enhancing shower activity for all islands into Friday. Moderate to breezy trade winds will strengthen to windier conditions as the cold front passes through the state from Thursday on into the weekend. Periods of passing showers are forecast for all islands through Friday, due to breezy to windy trade winds, a weak upper level trough, and upstream cloud bands enhancing showers over the state this week.
A strong high northwest of the area is producing fresh to strong trade winds. Winds will strengthen further over the next few days as the high moves east. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for the east-facing shores through Wednesday due to exposure to a north-northeast swell and building trade winds. The advisory will likely be extended through the end of the week as the trade winds strengthen. A small to moderate northwest swell will build tonight and hold through the end of the week. Surf will remain small along south facing shores.
