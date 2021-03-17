Firefighters respond to a house fire in East Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are responding to a second-alarm house fire in East Oahu Tuesday night.
The fire broke out at around 8 p.m. on Summer Street, near Kuliouou Beach Park.
Bright flames billowed out of the home as crews worked to extinguish the blaze.
The Honolulu Fire Department said all occupants are accounted for and no injuries were reported.
Information regarding the cause of the fire and cost of damages is unknown at this time.
An investigation is underway.
This story will be updated.
