Cracks, other flaws in rail system’s tracks could cause further delays

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - During a recent inspection, rail officials discovered cracks in several crossover tracks along the line that could cause further delays for the embattled project.
According to Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation documents, the manufacturer of the crossovers ― called frogs ― was responsible for the casting flaws.
Recent inspections also found that some of the welds and surfaces on other parts of the tracks didn’t meet the specifications set under contract.
“Before we have an operating system, we have cracks and failures,” said rail critic and University of Hawaii Civil and Environmental Engineering Prof. Panos Prevedouros.
“That is really extremely disappointing. I don’t now how else to describe it. ... We’ve been had.”
Prevedouros said the rail system’s steel-on-steel technology was supposed to last for decades but can’t even last several hundred practice runs without cracking.
“We selected rail because supposedly it was bullet proof,” he said. “You build it out of steel and you’re done.”
How long the project is delayed will depend on how many of the cracked frogs need to be replaced and how long it takes to manufacture and install them.
Hawaii News Now asked HART spokesman Joey Manahan how many of these devices are damaged and how much of a delay replacing them will cause.
He declined to answer, saying that the rail authority planned to respond at its board meeting Thursday.
Prevedouros believes the initial opening of service between Kapolei and Aloha Stadium, which was scheduled for June, will now be delayed several months because HART won’t be able test their trains at normal speeds and under normal conditions.
