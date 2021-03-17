Body found in burnt car overnight in Waikane, sources say

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are working to identify a body that was found overnight in Windward Oahu.
Police sources told Hawaii News Now the body was found in a burnt car of Waikane Valley Road. A witness found the body around 8 p.m. Monday night.
Honolulu police have launched an unattended death investigation.
An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday. Additional details were limited. Anyone with information should call police, or CrimeStoppers Honolulu at 955-8300. Tips can also be submitted through the P3 Tips mobile app.
This story may be updated.
