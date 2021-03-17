Baseball ‘Bows open Big West play with home-series against Long Beach State

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii baseball team is set to open up Big West Conference play with a four-game series with Long Beach State this weekend at Les Murakami Stadium.
The ‘Bows are coming off of a series-sweep of both Hawaii Pacific and Hawaii-Hilo, however when preparing for Beach, head coach Mike Trapasso says that his ‘Bows will go in blind — with LBS not playing a non-conference slate.
“There’s so many ways to look at it, it’s baseball and it’s not going to be as big a deal, I think in my opinion, for them because they have veteran team.” Coach Trapasso told reporters. “They return almost their whole team, almost their whole pitching staff which was top-five I think in the country last year through the first 20 games, so they’re going to be ready, they’ve been practicing so they’re geared up and ready to go.”
According to coach Trapasso, not having a whole lot of film on Long Beach actually helps the Rainbow Warriors stay focused on themselves, saying that the main goal is to execute what they need to do.
“They’ll be able to watch us play 10 games and so they’ll have a pretty good scouting report on us.” Coach Trapasso said. “We’ll be going in a little bit blind, were watching their 20 games or so from last year, but I think it again focuses us on what we need to do, let’s focus on ourselves and what we know we have to do to be successful and not worry about the opponent so much.”
As the series approaches, coach Trapasso announced his pitching rotation for the weekend, with Aaron Davenport starting Friday, Cade Halemanu starting game one of the double header on Saturday, freshman Austin Teixeira starting Saturday’s game two and Logan Pouelsen rounding out the group starting on Sunday’s series finale.
The 2021 ‘Bows boast depth and experience in their bullpen, according to pitcher Buddie Pindel, who says UH treats every game like its a big one.
“Don’t take any game for granted, everything counts and it doesn’t matter who the opponent is.” Pindel said. “Were just going to go out there pitch the ball, field the ball and hit the ball all the time.”
Game one between the ‘Bows and Beach is set for Friday at the Les — first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. Hawaii time on Spectrum Sports.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.