Hawaii National Guard will deploy 80 members to help secure Capitol

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii National Guard prepared to deploy about 80 of its members to Washington D.C. on Tuesday to support the United States Capitol Police, following January’s Capitol riots.
During their deployment, guard members will patrol specific areas and provide additional security to the National Guard’s “Task Force Capitol.”
Their deployment will last until early May.
The request for more troops came from the National Guard Bureau to further secure the Capitol in case there were to be a repeat of the riots that happened in January.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III approved a request by the U.S. Capitol Police for continued National Guard support through May 23. This includes 2,280 members of the National Guard.
In January, the Hawaii National Guard sent about 200 guardsmen to D.C. for about two weeks in support of the Presidential Inauguration.
There are roughly 800 guard members still activated in Hawaii for COVID-19 support. The National Guard said that the deployment of these members will not impact this effort.
Additionally, nearly 4,000 National Guard members will remain in the islands and could be called upon to assist with any other local disasters.
