Another round of severe weather causes traffic problems, power outages across Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Drier and more stable weather conditions are expected on Tuesday following another day of torrential rain that caused major problems for Oahu residents.
On Monday, the heavy rain started around 2 p.m. Radar showed rain was falling at a rate of 2 to 4 inches an hour in Central Oahu, triggering a flash flood warning.
Flooding on roads was reported in several spots on Monday, including Windward Oahu. Showers continued and moved over the area, swelling the Waikane Stream from 2 to 6 feet.
Police temporarily closed down Kamehameha Highway in Waikane after two cars stalled while trying to drive through a foot of water on the road, officials said.
Kapaa Quarry Road was also closed due to flooding. In Kailua, powerlines on the road shut down the intersection of Hamakua Drive and Hahani Street.
The Hawaiian Electric Company reported several thousand customers across Oahu were without electricity Monday night.
An outage was reported for roughly 7,000 people in Kailua. There were another 1,500 in the dark in Waimanalo, and 1,500 more in the Kahala to Hawaii Kai area.
Power was restored to all customers around 8:30 p.m.
This latest round of wet weather comes on the heels of torrential rain through much of last week, which severely flooded homes and businesses.
Officials say with the grounds heavily saturated, it won’t take much to trigger flash flooding again.
