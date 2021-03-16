KPD: Kauai woman found with 37 grams of meth arrested, later released

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 47-year-old Kauai woman was arrested for alleged first-degree drug promotion, according to police.
Ronete Santiago of Hanapepe, 47, has since been released following the March 10 arrest.
Police say members of the county’s Vice Section executed search warrants on Santiago and her vehicle. They found approximately 37.5 grams of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of about $9,500.
Officers also over $1,200 cash.
She faced a first-degree charge of promoting a dangerous drug and was later released pending investigation.
