Kauai police chief apologizes for racially-insensitive comments

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai’s Police Chief issued an apology Monday for reportedly taking part in racially-driven jokes.
In a video statement, Chief Todd Raybuck said he never intended to offend others. He came under fire after reportedly making the comments and doing actions that targeted Asians.
“I’m deeply sorry for the hurt that my words have caused to those involved,” Chief Raybuck said. “The comments in made in July 2020 and November 2019 were not made with the intent to come across as discriminatory or to humiliate and hurt others. In hindsight, I recognize, regardless of my intent, my words have caused people pain.”
The Garden Island newspaper reported that a Kauai Police Commission investigation found Raybuck violated county discrimination policies and created a hostile working environment for an officer based on race.
The paper says Raybuck’s actions included “squinting of the eyes and bowing of the head up and down.”
He said he acknowledged the comments were inappropriate, and that he looked forward to apologizing to those who were impacted.
The police chief says he will accept the commission’s discipline, which is unclear at this time. Hawaii News Now has reached out to the commission to find out what actions they plan to take.
