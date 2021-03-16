Hawaii reports 48 new COVID cases; no additional fatalities

By HNN Staff | March 16, 2021 at 12:10 PM HST - Updated March 16 at 12:14 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reports 48 new COVID cases on Tuesday, pushing the statewide total since the pandemic began to 28,532.

Of the new cases, there were 30 on Oahu, eight on the Big Island, seven on Maui and on Kauai. There were also two residents diagnosed out-of-state.

In the last 14 days, there have been 709 cases reported in the islands.

Meanwhile, as of Tuesday, the state had administered 483,108 vaccine doses.

Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:

Oahu

  • 22,342 total cases
  • 1,654 required hospitalization
  • 369 cases in the last 14 days
  • 359 deaths

Hawaii County

  • 2,343 total cases
  • 105 required hospitalization
  • 95 cases in the last 14 days
  • 53 deaths

Maui

  • 2,465 total cases
  • 153 required hospitalization
  • 239 cases in the last 14 days
  • 35 deaths

Lanai

  • 108 total cases
  • 5 required hospitalization
  • 0 cases in the last 14 days
  • 0 deaths

Molokai

  • 28 total cases
  • 1 required hospitalization
  • 0 case in the last 14 days
  • 0 deaths

Kauai

  • 187 total cases
  • 8 required hospitalization
  • 4 cases in the last 14 days
  • 1 death

Out-of-state

  • 879 total cases
  • 8 required hospitalization
  • 3 deaths

This story may be updated.

