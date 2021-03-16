Hawaii reports 48 new COVID cases; no additional fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reports 48 new COVID cases on Tuesday, pushing the statewide total since the pandemic began to 28,532.
Of the new cases, there were 30 on Oahu, eight on the Big Island, seven on Maui and on Kauai. There were also two residents diagnosed out-of-state.
In the last 14 days, there have been 709 cases reported in the islands.
Meanwhile, as of Tuesday, the state had administered 483,108 vaccine doses.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 22,342 total cases
- 1,654 required hospitalization
- 369 cases in the last 14 days
- 359 deaths
- 2,343 total cases
- 105 required hospitalization
- 95 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 2,465 total cases
- 153 required hospitalization
- 239 cases in the last 14 days
- 35 deaths
- 108 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 28 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 187 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 4 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 879 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
