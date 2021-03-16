Forecast: Heavy rainfall threat finally easing

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A surface trough over the islands will dissipate over the next day or so, reducing the threat of heavy rainfall over the state, while trade winds spread west over the islands. There will still be enough moisture to bring more frequent windward and mauka showers through Wednesday, but drier air should move in for the latter part of the week.
In surf, a large northeast swell is on the way down, but surf is still big enough for east shores to keep the high surf advisory up for east-facing shores. There’s a chance for higher east shore waves later this week. A smaller northwest swell is possible Wednesday and Thursday but will likely remain below high surf advisory levels.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.