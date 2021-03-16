Forecast: Drier conditions taking over, stronger winds expected for the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Drier more stable trade wind conditions will takeover today with stronger winds due over the weekend. Rainfall will favor windward neighborhoods with a couple of disturbances enhancing the showers tonight and again on Thursday. Thunderstorns might form over the Big Island while the rest of the state should have drier leeward sides and occasional showers for windward sides.
Another boost in the trades may come about Thursday night/Friday as a surface high strengthens 900 miles north and northeast of the islands. The extra boost will bring on very windy trade winds once again to all the islands. More than likely a Wind Advisory will be issued for the common places of Maui and Big Island counties for the upcoming weekend. The very strong trades will collapses between Sunday night and Monday night as a front approaches the islands from the northwest.
Surf heights will remain at advisory levels for east facing shores through Tuesday. A smaller northwest swell is possible Wednesday and Thursday. Trade wind swell will increase over the second half of the week.
