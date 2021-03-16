Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of a respected Hawaii politician, community leader

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Flags will fly at half-staff across Hawaii on Tuesday to honor the life of the late politician and community servant William Bains-Jordan.
Through his career in politics, he served as the first state representative of ʻAiea. He also was the chairman of the 49th State Fair and later served as a Republican in the House from 1959 to 1962.
During his time at the Legislature, he chaired the committee responsible for designing the Hawai’i State Capitol.
Loved ones remember him for caring deeply about his community through political service and local organizations. He was a part of the Hawai’i Rotary Club for over 55 years, and also was a respected Eagle Scout and leader of local chapters of the Boy Scouts.
The Hilo-native spent most of his life on O’ahu. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1935, went on to study at the University of Hawaii, and shortly after worked his way up to Vice President of the Bank of Hawaii.
Bains-Jones recently died at the age of 104 at his home in Madison, Ala.
He leaves behind his wife, three children, five grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
