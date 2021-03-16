7 arrested on Maui accused of attempting to meet minors for sex, police say

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Seven people were arrested and charged in an undercover operation targeted at catching alleged offenders who prey on minors, according to the Maui Police Department.
MPD said Operation Keiki Shield 7 snagged the suspects on Maui between last week Friday and Sunday. The seven individuals were arrested and charged with first-degree electronic enticement of a child. Several suspects also face a charge of promoting pornography or electronic indecency.
Police said the accused allegedly talked online to individuals they believed were underage minors. They then took “substantial steps” to meet the underage person for sex, MPD said. Instead, the alleged offenders were met with law enforcement officers.
The seven were identified as:
- Finehafo’ou Hafoka (26), of Kahului, HI
- Abdila Oluwatimilehin (23), of Kihei, HI
- Jerome Ulep (34), of Kahului, HI
- Edward Hsu (49), of Kihei, HI
- Ryan Kiefer-Fu (28), of Pinole, CA
- Bruce Mann (71), of Wailuku, HI
- Joshua Irvine (35), of Wailuku, HI
Bail for each of the suspects has been set at $150,000.
“The online sexual exploitation of young children and teenagers alike in our community is happening and is a real threat. The offenders come from all different walks of life and all different backgrounds. The only commonality is the lasting emotional and physical damage that they do to our children,” Maui Police said in a news release.
All cases have been turned over to the county’s prosecuting attorney for review.
Operation Keiki Shield is led by the state Attorney General, Internet Crimes Against Children task force, and involves the work of local and state enforcement officers.
