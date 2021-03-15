With vaccinations climbing, Hawaii reports 46 new COVID infections

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There were 46 new COVID-19 cases reported across Hawaii on Monday.
There were no new fatalities, leaving Hawaii’s death toll at 451.
Since the pandemic began, Hawaii has seen 28,305 infections. In the last 14 days, there have been 693 cases reported in the islands.
There were 22 cases on Oahu, 15 new cases on Maui, seven new cases on Hawaii Island, and two diagnosed out of state.
As of Monday, the state had administered 475,661 vaccine doses.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 22,313 total cases
- 1,652 required hospitalization
- 359 cases in the last 14 days
- 359 deaths
- 2,335 total cases
- 103 required hospitalization
- 90 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 2,458 total cases
- 152 required hospitalization
- 243 cases in the last 14 days
- 35 deaths
- 108 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 28 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 186 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 3 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 877 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
