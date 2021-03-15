UH volleyball’s Parapunov, Gasman snag Big West Weekly Honors

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii men’s Volleyball’s own Rado Parapunov and Patrick Gasman both earned Big West Conference weekly honors after stellar performances in the Rainbow Warriors’ three-match road sweep at No. 3 UC Santa Barbara over the weekend.
Gasman picked up his first Defensive Player of the Week honor — fourth in his career — while Parapunov snagged his second Player of the Week award of the season — the 10th of his career.
Parapunov continued his domance, leading the team in both kills with 5.20/set and digs with 2.40/set, while hitting at a .422 clip. “Rocket” Rado notched his first 20-kill match of 2021 in the finale against the Gauchos to go along with four aces — the Bulgaria native also racked up 16 kills each in the the first two matches.
Gasman was the leader of the “Manoa Roofing Co.”, recording 19 total blocks in the series against UCSB. In the opener, Uncle Pat set new career-highs in kills and blocks in the four-set win — averaging 2.90 kills and 1.90 blocks per set in the series.
The two ‘Bows helped UH improve to 7-0 on the season and 2-0 in conference. After dropping the opening set to the Gauchos, Hawaii rattled off nine straight set wins to retain their No. 1 rank status in the country for the third consecutive week.
The Rainbow Warriors take the week off before their first home series aginast UC San Diego, The four-match homestand is set for March 26-27 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.