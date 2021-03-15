Talk Story Host McKenna Maduli welcomes Teresa Bright to wala’au & kanikapila

Throughout the decade, the duo enjoyed great acclaim as performers and recording artists, capturing a Song of the Year Hōkū award in 1988 for their “Uwehe Ami and Slide.” After the musical duo parted ways, Teresa’s 1990 album “Self Portrait” set the stage for a notable recording career as a soloist both here and in Japan. The album garnered multiple Hōkū awards, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Haku Mele (for Frank Kawaikapuokalani Hewett and his composition “Poliahu”), Producer of the year for Kata Maduli, and, for Teresa, Female Vocalist of the Year. More successful releases followed. Beginning in the mid-90s, Teresa began to focus on Japan, recording 8 albums from 1996 through 2012 that were first released in Japan and later made available in Hawaiʻi through her licensing agreements with the Japanese labels. She also became an in-demand producer for other Japanese vocalists who have sought to emulate her contemporary as well as traditional Hawaiian sound for the Japanese audience. Her music has been licensed by major corporate brands. Teresa has an artistic bent as an amateur photographer and as a teacher of crafts to keiki. She has taught ʻukulele to kūpuna and served on the Board of the Hawaiʻi Academy of Recording Arts. But music defines Teresa and Hawaiian music is her genre. She remains one of Hawaiʻi’s premier singers and performers.