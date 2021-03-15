Salvation Army hosts outreach events for Oahu flood victims

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following the heavy rains and floods on Oahu, the Salvation Army scheduled outreach events in Haleiwa and Hauula to help impacted residents.
The events will be held on Monday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Waialua Community Association and Hauula Community Association.
At the events, eligible residents can receive disaster financial assistance, temporary housing assistance for those displaced by flooding, food, water and emotional and spiritual care.
The agency also requests monetary donations to help fund relief supplies and efforts statewide.
“During emergencies, the best way to help is to provide monetary donations, which allows the delivery of the exact relief supplies a community needs. Plus, The Salvation Army uses 100% of all donations designated ‘disaster relief’ in support of disaster operations,” said Victor Leonardi, divisional director of Emergency Services and Safety for the Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division.
Residents are encouraged to bring the following to help complete paperwork:
- Photo ID or other form of identification
- Photos of the damage to their residence
- Proof of residency if possible (i.e., a bill or official mail showing their residency address)
For impacted residents who are unable to attend the events contact the the Salvation Army at Hawaii.SalvationArmy.org.
To volunteer or make monetary donations, click here.
