Rainbow Warriors baseball gets weekend sweep against UH-Hilo in Manoa

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -After severe rain forced game one between the two UH’s to be canceled, UH-Manoa would sweep sister school Hilo in a three-game series at Les Murakami Stadium this weekend.
In Saturday’s double header, the Warriors rallied in game one to get the win thanks to Scotty Scott’s walkoff single to drive in Dallas Duarte — Scott went 4-for-5 to lead the offense.
Pitcher Aaron Davenport got the start at the mound for the ‘Bows in game one, throwing six innings, striking out eight Hilo players while allowing five hits and a walk — Tyler Dyball would take the mound in relief, getting the win after pitching three innings.
For Game two, Pearl City’s Cade Halemanu got the start for Manoa, getting the win in the rubber match after throwing four strikeouts while allowing only one run — with Cameron Hagan and Buddie Pindel subbed in to close the game.
Sunday’s series finale saw the ‘Bows go swinging with a dominant 13-0 win to close out their non-conference schedule.
In his 2021 debut, pitcher Logan Pouelsen started for the ‘Bows on Sunday throwing three scoreless innings with Austin Teixeira came in after him to toss five scoreless innings — Calvin Turchin got in on the action with a scoreless ninth.
UH Manoa put on a hitting show Sunday afternoon, as Alex Baeza and Safea Villaruz-Mauai both slammed home runs for the Home team, the hitting parade didn’t stop, with Kole Kaler getting a game-high four hits.
The Rainbow Warriors stay at the Les next weekend to open up Big West Conference play against Long Beach State — the four-game series is set to start on Friday.
