McKenna Maduli and Josh Tatofi get to know L&L’s new mobile app with an entertaining Game Show

L&L’s new mobile app has a ton of features like order ahead, loyalty perks, and app exclusive offers, but there’s so much more! The L&L mobile app gives you everything you need to have a lu’au in the comfort of your own home. You can create a flower lei, learn Hawaiian words, listen to music, and of course order your favorite dishes. L&L has also have partnered with Keiki Kaukau to offer Lu’au and Learn: fun activities for keiki to learn about our islands, language, and culture. You can download coloring pages, arts and crafts, and word games. Don’t forget about your Free Welcome Gift and jam to tunes with the Lu’au Spotify playlist all on the L&L mobile app.