McKenna Maduli and Josh Tatofi get to know L&L’s new mobile app with an entertaining Game Show

Host McKenna Maduli turns a simple lunch into a game show with friend and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Josh Tatofi. To Josh’s surprise, McKenna makes Josh answer trivia questions about L&L’s new mobile app in the game “How Well Do You Know That App”. For every question Josh get correct, he receives one item on his plate. The tables are turned when Josh plays a little game of his own on McKenna.
L&L’s new mobile app has a ton of features like order ahead, loyalty perks, and app exclusive offers, but there’s so much more! The L&L mobile app gives you everything you need to have a lu’au in the comfort of your own home. You can create a flower lei, learn Hawaiian words, listen to music, and of course order your favorite dishes. L&L has also have partnered with Keiki Kaukau to offer Lu’au and Learn: fun activities for keiki to learn about our islands, language, and culture. You can download coloring pages, arts and crafts, and word games. Don’t forget about your Free Welcome Gift and jam to tunes with the Lu’au Spotify playlist all on the L&L mobile app.
About Josh: Josh Tatofi was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii. His father, established local musician Tivani Tatofi, is an original member of the acclaimed reggae band Kapena. As a child, music for Josh was inescapable. By the age of thirteen, Josh had begun performing throughout the Hawaiian Islands, establishing himself as a respected vocalist while gaining the recognition of his audiences and his peers. By the age of nineteen, Josh recorded an album with the wildly popular Maui band ʻEkolu. Spawn to the Kapena sound, Josh’s early career resembled that of a reggae-lover, consisting of upbeat melodies, catchy hooks and local collaborations.
But with idols like Luther Vandross and Pebo Bryson, and ballad-ready chops to boot, Josh yearned to fuse his R&B soul with a love for his Polynesian heritage. “I ka wā ma hope, I ka wā mamua.” A Hawaiian proverb meaning, the future is in the past. As Josh developed artistically, the heritage of his past became the gateway to discovering his future. In 2014, Josh had a career altering epiphany and discovered a home for his voice in traditional Hawaiian music.
With the release of his first Hawaiian language single, entitled Pua Kiele, Josh expressed his adoration for the language, culture and traditions of Hawaii. In 2016, Josh released a full-length Hawaiian album, also titled Pua Kiele, and with it embedded his imprint in the Hawaiian music scene. Since then, Josh has earned the nickname as, “the Luther Vandross of Hawaii.” And with a significant title to bear, Josh Tatofi continues to express his soul through Hawaiian mele.
