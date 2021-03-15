‘Kope Talk’ at Dunkin’ kicks off with vibrant local artist Shar Tuiasoa

ABOUT: Shar Tuiasoa is an illustrator and business owner based in Kailua, where she was born and has lived for most of her life, and where she runs her illustration Studio, Punky Aloha Studio. After studying Fine Art for 6 years at WCC, she ventured off to California where she earned her BFA in illustration from Laguna College of Art and Design. She started Punky Aloha Studio where works as a fulltime freelance illustrator, with clients including Guess, The New York Times, AT&T, Hawaii Business Magazine, Hawai’i Magazine, Foodland, Honolulu Museum of Art and more. She also runs a shop where she sells art prints that are sold worldwide, as well as in retailers and Galleries in Hawai’i, California, and New York. Her artwork has also been licensed for merchandising in Japan. Shar has just recently signed a two book deal with Harper Collins to write and illustrate her first picture books following the adventures of a little Polynesian girl named Punky Aloha. She lives with her partner in life and business, Keali’i Arakaki,