Kauai with potential rain and Hawaii Island possible showers and thunderstorms

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Partly cloudy skies with possible showers and possible thunderstorms for Hawaii Island are due to unstable conditions over the islands as a surface trough over Oahu moves toward the west and a disturbance aloft weakens. the combination of the two disturbances will still be enough to trigger locally heavy rain. This could still lead to rapid flash flooding, especially in areas that have already flooded over the past week. So the flash flood watch remains posted statewide until 6 p.m. today.
Breezy winds from the northeast for Kauai and Ni’ihau; trade winds beginning for O’ahu and Maui County. As the surface trough moves west, trade winds will spread over the islands by tomorrow afternoon. It also should be drier for the second half of the week, but winds are expected to increase and become gusty into the coming weekend.
In surf, a large northeast swell will decline slowly, but waves will still be large enough for a high surf advisory for north and east facing shores of Oahu and the Big Island, and north, east and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Molokai and Maui. A smaller northwest swell is possible Wednesday and Thursday, while a trade wind swell will incrase for east shores for the second half of the week.
For mariners, a small craft advisory will remain posted through this afternoon for hazardous seas for the northeast swell, with a combination of high seas and strong winds for waters west of Kauai.
