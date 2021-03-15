Glenn Awong of Maoli shares the inspiration behind their Reggae Album of The Year: Sense of Purpose on Talk Story

McKenna takes us on a virtual holoholo to Maui to Talk Story with Reggae singer-songwriter Glenn Awong of Maoli. It has been a big year for this popular Island Reggae group from Maui, winning the 2020 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award for “Reggae Album of The Year”- just to name one of the many accolades they received in 2020 for multiple #1 hits. Glenn shares what inspired the album and talks about his latest release “Meet Me in Irie”.
ABOUT: Maoli is a musical group from Maui, Hawaii that is credited with over 21 #1 Regional Island Reggae hits! Maoli is Glenn Awong; the lead singer, songwriter, and founder of the group of three. Glenn first started playing at the early age of 14. Within a fifteen-year career that followed national and international acclaim. Maoli is heralded as one of Hawaii’s and Polynesia’s #1 commercial recording artists.
Maoli’s first hit was “No One,” which was released in 2007. From then on it was upward and onward with hit after hit that Maoli fans and new followers could hear on the radio. Maoli has also placed its music on national televisions (Hawaii Five-O) and is a big name in Japan, Europe as well as the mainland United States, New Zealand, and Australia. Maoli is highly recognized for their touring popularity; having performed in at least 42 of the 50 United States, as well as New Zealand, Australia, Mexico, Guam, and Saipan Territories.
Throughout the years Maoli’s music has evolved with a sound and a style that is constantly changing within their fanbase. Fusing the elements of Country, R&B, Soul, Acoustic, Rock & Roll, and Reggae, Maoli’s music changes within our changing times… thus creating new fans and keeping old ones as well with their music. Even during this dreadful global pandemic, Glenn is in the studio creating music that will unite hearts and connect souls to the world of Maoli Music! In 2020, Maoli won the “Album Of The Year,” for “Sense of Purpose,” at i-Heart’s Island Music Awards and a Na Hoku Hanohano Award for “Reggae Album Of The Year.” Glenn’s goal is to one day win a Grammy for his State of Hawaii and there is no doubt that one day he will!
For More Information: www.maolimusic.com, @maolimusic, @glenn_awong
