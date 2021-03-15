Glenn Awong of Maoli shares the inspiration behind their Reggae Album of The Year: Sense of Purpose on Talk Story

Throughout the years Maoli’s music has evolved with a sound and a style that is constantly changing within their fanbase. Fusing the elements of Country, R&B, Soul, Acoustic, Rock & Roll, and Reggae, Maoli’s music changes within our changing times… thus creating new fans and keeping old ones as well with their music. Even during this dreadful global pandemic, Glenn is in the studio creating music that will unite hearts and connect souls to the world of Maoli Music! In 2020, Maoli won the “Album Of The Year,” for “Sense of Purpose,” at i-Heart’s Island Music Awards and a Na Hoku Hanohano Award for “Reggae Album Of The Year.” Glenn’s goal is to one day win a Grammy for his State of Hawaii and there is no doubt that one day he will!