Get a slice! March 14 brings a bump in business for a local pie company

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - You don’t have to be a mathematician to know March 14 is national ‘Pi Day.’
Pi (π) — or the never ending number of 3.141592653589793238... — is the mathematical constant for the ratio between a circle’s circumference and its diameter. But for those who didn’t pay attention in math class, it’s simply an excuse to eat pie on the date 3/14.
Local businesses like the Hawaiian Pie company in Kalihi saw a welcome boost in sales Sunday as families drove in special to get their hands on one of their delicious creations.
The local pie company dishes out the traditional flavors, but has also struck gold with their creative tropical items, like strawberry guava, ‘Blue Pineapple’, and passion pear.
They’re normally closed on Sundays, but decided to open for the special day.
“It’s been pretty busy today,” Hawaiian Pie Company Operations Manager Andrew Chun-Hori said. “Everything that we do right now has been through pre-orders either online or on the day-of.”
He said by the start of Sunday, they had about 100 pre-orders in the books. They also baked an additional several hundred pies of all sizes to sell to hungry customers.
The small storefront is offering curbside pickup for customers, allowing them to have their pies delivered right to their car. Customers have also latched on to their ‘Mystery Box’ offering. To view their full menu, click here.
Chun-Hori added that the company’s sales have been sustained through products being sold in supermarkets. He also expressed appreciation for their loyal customers.
‘Pi Day,’ according to History, was founded in 1988 by physicist Larry Shaw. The first celebration was held at the Exploratorium, a San Francisco-based museum. It included “a circular parade” and the consumption of fruit pies.
Over the years, it has grown to a fun and popular household celebration.
